Celebrity Photographer, TY Bello Celebrates 44th Birthday With New Album

Celebrity photographer and singer TY Bello on Friday celebrated her 44th birthday with a new album We are Fire, Igbere TV reports.

In a video uploaded on Instagram, the celebrant expressed her excitement as her friends wished her a happy birthday, singing her a birthday song

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TY. 12am today with some of my favourite people and the joy in my heart cannot be contained. I’m 44 today and just released one of the most important projects of my life. I’m just super grateful. WE ARE FIRE ALBUM IS LIVE ON DIGITAL STORES.

Fellow celebrities and fans wished her a happy birthday in the comment section of the post.

Born Toyin Sokefun-Bello, TY Bello went professionally into photography in 2001 when her music band Kush was disbanded.

She was the official photographer of former President Goodluck Jonathan during his tenure in office.

She has worked with notable persons such as Genevieve Nnaji, Phyno, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the late President Musa Yar’Adua, Tony Elumelu, Deola Sagoe and others.

TY is popularly known for her song ‘Greenland’ released in 2007.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxQWld51FBE

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYsKj1lKdMQ/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...