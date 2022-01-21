Charles Soludo, Rejects ‘His Excellency’ Title, Opts For ‘Mr Governor’

The Anambra State governor-elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has rejected the title of ”His excellency” and asked to be referred to as ”Mr Governor”, IGBERETV reports.

Soludo said this on Thursday at the inaugurated members of his 80-man transition committee ahead of his March 17, 2022 swearing-in date.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony in Awka, the Anambra state capital, Soludo said:

“I was called His Excellency a while ago, but may I plead that that ‘Excellency’ tag should please wait for now. That is part of what we will discuss in this committee.

You may just need to learn how to call me by my name, but if that isn’t good for you, then, may I request that you simply call me ‘Charlie Nwangbafor’ (Charles, son of Ngbafor).

If that one is so difficult for you that you must be formal in addressing me, then you can address me as Mr. Governor”



