Charly Boy’s Marriage To Diane Oputa (Photos)

Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charley Boy has asked for advice to keep his marriage going for more years, IgbereTV reports.

Charley Boy who has been married for 44 years, and has multiple grandchildren, said even seemingly happy marriages are not perfect.

He asked how many couples can boast that their marriage is exactly where they want it to be.

He stated that he has no energy to pretend and added that marriages are hard and most people are just managing.

He then asked for advice on how to stretch his marriage for another 10 years because his energy is dwindling.

His Instagram post reads;

“I Don Tire?

How many of us can boast dat our marriage is exactly where we want it to be. A seemly happy marriage is usually far from perfect.

Sorry fella’s, una know say me no get energy to pretend to you dat marriage is a bed of roses and apples. E hardoooo. Na management.

Na only God know how I don collect 44yrs for smbody pikin hand, proposed 4times and still stand. Who go pay me pension?

Is it possible to stretch dis my marriage for another 10yrs or even 5?

My people, what should I do?

My energy don dey dwindle, biko I need ur advice.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYWOW_ANtbZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

