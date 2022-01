There’s something I’ve noticed about men. They can be so unforgiving when it comes to their wives or gf’s unfaithfulness. I’m not justifying this. Trust me, I’m not. But I’ve seen lot of cases where women would forgive the husband and forget. Why is it hard for men to forgive?

I mean, if God uses all our sins to judge or punish us in this life, I believe no one will remain in existence. Why can’t a mere mortal man also develop this forgiving spirit?

