Checkout Defence Headquarters’ Scorecard In Two Weeks

PRESS BRIEFING BY DIRECTORATE OF DEFENCE MEDIA OPERATIONS ON ARMED FORCES OF NIGERIA’S MILITARY OPERATIONS HELD AT DEFENCE HEADQUARTERS NEW CONFERENCE ROOM ON 20 JANUARY 2022

1. Good morning Gentlemen of the Press and welcome to the Defence Headquarters biweekly press briefing on the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Within the past 2 weeks, own troops aggressively sustained their operations on the terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements by maintaining offensive engagements in all theatres of operation within the Country, which recorded appreciable results. This brief will highlight the operational activities of own troops and other security agencies conducting operations to tackle security challenges in the Country between 6 and 20 January 2022.

OPERATION HADIN KAI

2. In Operation HADIN KAI, troops conducted various land and air operations in different locations of the theatre with renewed vigour that recorded significant results in the last 2 weeks.Some of the operations were conducted at different locations in towns, villages and forestsunder; Konduga, Mafa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Bama, Bayo, Kukawa, Monguno, Nganzai and Damboa LGAs ofBorno as well as locations in the Sambisa forest. Troops also recorded significant results at various locations in Adamawa and Yobe States, around the Mandara Mountain and along Damaturu – Potuskum road, respectively. Notably, ground troops with the support of the Air Component aggressively foiled terrorists’ attempted infiltration into Biu town in Borno State. During the encounter, troops neutralized scores of the terrorists and captured their gun trucks and other weapons. These operations resulted in the elimination and arrest of several terrorists, recovery of assorted arms, ammunition, livestock and other items of security concern as well as rescue of abducted civilians. Furthermore, troops’ operational activities have continued to drive terrorists out of their camps into surrendering with their arms and families in the North East Zone of the Country. Consequently, within this period under review, own troops neutralized a total of 37 terrorist elements, arrested 17 of them as well as recovered 21 assorted arms and 117 rounds of different calibres of ammunition, while a total of 4 gun trucks were captured from the terrorists. Additionally, troops rescued a total of 16 abducted civilians within the period. A total of 863 terrorists and their families comprising 136 adult males, 251 adult females and 476 children surrounded to own troops deployed at different locations, including; Banki, Bama, Dikwa, Gwoza and Gamboru towns in Borno State,within the period. The surrendered terrorists have been properly profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for necessary actions.

3. Relatedly, the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI scored devastating hits on terrorists’ stronghold at ArinaChiki village in the Lake Chad Basin in Borno State, which resulted in the neutralization of scores of the terrorist, while several others escaped with various degrees of injuries. This feat was achieve on the 14 January 2022, when on the heels of credible intelligence, a force package of NAF platforms were dispatch to attacked the identified location which the terrorists used as venue for biweekly meetings. Consequently, the NAF platforms took out the terrorists in successful turns of airstrikes.

OPERATION HADARIN DAJI

4. The troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI within the last 2 weeks, maintained the operational tempo by conducting clearance operations on criminal enclaves across the theatre. Some of the locations in which troops’ operational efforts yielded significant results are;GurbinBaure – Shimfada road, GidanSaleh and Girnashe villages as well as Jibia town in Jibia LGA, all inKatsina State. Other locations were; Wasagu town in Danko-Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State and Kara Kalmalo village in Ilella LGA of Sokoto State.Consequently, these operations resulted in the neutralization of12 armed bandits andarrest of 15 including their collaborators. Also, a total of 16 assorted armsand136rounds of different calibres of ammunition and 114 rustled livestock were recovered by own troops within the period. In addition, troops recovered 3 extra magazines of AK-47 rifle and 4 motorcycles from bandits, while a total of 3 kidnapped civilians were rescued in the course of the operations.

OPERATION SAFE HAVEN

5. Within the last 2 weeks, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN carried out several operational activities at different locations of the theatre that yielded significant results. Some of the operations were executed at; Shendam in Shendam LGA, Rukuba road and Apata areain Jos North LGA; Tyana community in Riyom LGA, Vom town in Jos South LGA, Tudu village in Bokkos LGA, GassaShoHills in BarkinLadi LGA and Kampani village in Wase LGA, all in Plateau State. Other locations are; AfanaBujja Forest and GidanWaya village in Jama’a LGA as well asKaffin village and KiffinChawai Chiefdom in Kaura LGA of Kaduna State. In the course of the operations, troops arrested some criminal elements including armed robbers and bandits, their collaborators, drug peddlers and fraudsters as well as rescued kidnapped civilians and recovered several items of security concern. Thus, within the period, own troops arrested27criminal elements and rescued6kidnapped civilians. Also, troops recovered 5 arms and 69 different calibers of ammunition among other itemsof security concern in the course of their operations.

OPERATION WHIRL STROKE

6. The operational efforts of troops in OperationWHIRL STROKE within the last 2 weeks resulted in the neutralization and arrest of armed bandits and other criminal elements, recovery of arms and ammunition as well as rescue of kidnapped civilians. Some of the operations were conducted at; Mblash village in Katsina-Ala LGA, Igumale forest in Ado LGA, Abande village in Kwande LGA and Apia village in Gwer West LGAof Benue State. Other locations were; Gongola Clinic area; Tor-Damisah and Abako villages as well as Wukari – Takum road, all in Wukari LGAof Taraba State. Consequently, a total of 5 criminals were arrested, while 9 different arms including AK-47 rifles and some locally-made guns as well as742 rounds of different calibers of ammunition were recovered.Additionally, troops rescued2 kidnapped civilians and recovered 2 motorcycles, while large quantities of cannabis sativa were impoundedin the course of the operations within the same period. Peace and security meetings were held withcommunity and youth leaders and other critical stakeholders as non-kinetic means of tackling insecurity. Some of these meetings were held at;Nasarawa State Government House, Lafia and Office of the District Head of Lau Lau LGA of Taraba State.

OPERATION DELTA SAFE

7. Operation DELTA SAFEhas continued to sustain its operationaltempoin the fight against illegal oil production and other sundry crimes through kinetic and non-kinetic means in the South-South Zone. Troops’ land, maritime and air operations within the past 2 weeks yielded appreciable results and forestalled activities of vandals as well as other economic saboteurs in the oil-rich Niger Delta Region. Some of these operations were executed at different locations in villages, creeks and towns inEmohua, Ikwere, Port Harcourt and Ahoada LGAs of Rivers State. Other locations are villages, towns and creeks in; Warri South, Warri South-West and Warri North LGAs of Delta State as well as in Ekeremor, Brass and Southern Ijaw LGAs of Bayelsa State. Also, operations were conducted at Opobo creek and some communities in Mbo LGA ofAkwaIbom Stateas well as Ukwa West LGA of Abia State, which yielded significant results within the period under review.

8. Consequently, in the last 2 weeks, troops discovered and immobilized a total of 39illegal refining sites,91cooking ovens,24reservoirs, 17 large dugout pits and 96storage tanks. Consequently, a total 637,500litresof illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil; 950,000litresof stolen crude oil were recovered in the course of the operations. In addition, 10 criminals associated with pipeline vandalism, piracy, illegal oil bunkering and armed robbery were arrested within the period. Also, troops recovered 3 assorted arms, 48 rounds of different caliber of ammunitions, 2 AK-47 rifle magazines as well as 17 pieces of galvanized pipes and 23 wooden boats among other items used for illegal oil bunkering activities in the course of the operations. All the arrested criminals and recovered items have been handed over to relevant security agencies for further action.

9. Gentlemen of the Press, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies across the Country have and will continue maintain their stand in the efforts to deny criminal elements freedom of actions. The Military High Commandappreciates the troops fortheirsacrifices in the various theatres of operation and commends their courage andresilience in combating the security challenges across the Country. The general public is highly appreciated also, for the cooperation given the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in the course of our operations. However, like Oliver Twist, we hereby solicit for more cooperation and understanding. Gentlemen of the press, we appreciate youfor yourimmense support andfurther encourage allto continue to avail security forces with credible and timely information that will aid our proactive operational engagements in the Country.



