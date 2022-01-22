Checkout Drive-Through Pictures Of SPACEX Engineering Complex, In California, US

SPACEX ENGINEERING

Regarded by many as one of the Engineering miracle centers of the world. Known to be into the manufacturing of Aerospace products.

Owned by its Chief Engineer, ELON MUSK, whose net worth runs into billions of US Dollars. He also doubles as the owner of TESLA Automobiles.

SPACEX is located in the city of Hawthorne, the heart of Los Angeles, in California. The street (Crenshaw by Jack Northrop Boulevard) which harbours Spacex, boasts of several Engineering edifices. SPACEX cooperation also boasts of several individual companies as part of its cooperation.

So, I took a peripheral trip through this part of the city which houses his business Empire and was able to capture this breathtaking efforts of mankind.

Here are the pictures!

1ST;

ROAD Leading to SPACEX Engineering….

