Checkout Hon. Nwankwo’s Huge Crown As ‘Citizen Of Awka Ancient Kingdom’ (Pics, Video)

Former House of Representatives member for Orumba North and South Federal Constituency, Hon Chief Ben Nwankwo, has been conferred with the traditional title of Isingidi Awka by the Traditional Ruler of Awka Ancient Kingdom, Obi Gibson Nwosu, Eze-Uzu II.

This traditional recognition also confers on him honorary citizenship of the ancient kingdom of Awka.

Hon. Nwankwo bagged the traditional title at the 2021 Egwu Uzu festival of the Kingdom performed by His Royal Highness, Obi Nwosu.

Friends and associates have since taken to social and traditional media to congratulate Hon. Nwankwo on the recognition.

First among allies who have hailed him is the Founder/CEO, Prince Onyendozi Foundation, Prince Promise Nnanyelugo Ike who stressed that Hon. Nwankwo, a former House of Representatives member has been a strong pillar of support to many in Anambra State.

He noted that Hon. Nwankwo has served Anambra State in many capacities, including as Commissioner in various Ministries and as Special Adviser.

“It was in the course of this service that Eze-Uzu the second saw the efforts of Hon Nwankwo and decided to honour him.

“This is an honour well- deserved and I believe it will spur him to continue to give his best in the service of humanity,” Prince Nnanyelugo Ike stated.

Prince Nnanyelugo Ike, a consumate businessman extolled Hon Nwankwo’s exploits as member who represented Orumba North and South, saying his footstep of achievements is still visible for all to see.

He said Hon. Nwankwo is a rare specie of leader who puts the welfare of his people at the forefront.

“We look up to him for inspiration in leadership and we hope as a father figure, he will not waver in availing the youths support and advise in leadership aspirations,” Prince Nnanyelugo Ike concluded.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kT2yWD6igiY

https://www.statepress.ng/2021/12/hon-ben-nwankwo-recognized-as-honorary.html

