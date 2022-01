Vice President Yemi Osinbajo led dignitaries to Azare, Bauchi State, to attend the wedding of Fatima Adamu Adamu, daughter of the Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu.

Also at the wedding on Saturday were Senate President Ahmad Lawan, APC National Leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu, state Governors and ministers.

Congratulations to the newly couple.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...