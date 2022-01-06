Checkout Safety Measures For Cooking Delicious Snake Pepper Soup (Pictures)

Safety Measures For Cooking Delicious Snake Pepper Soup

Yesterday we caught big Puff Addy snake and used it for pepper soup. ( SEE PREVIOUS THREAD

https://www.nairaland.com/6923837/first-time-killing-eating-snake) To be candid, it was my first of eating snake and I thought I will die but guess what ? I woke up very healthy and even stronger with nourishing skin.

Well after my Junior brother finished preparing the snake meat I begged him to list the Measures which he just did and I thought it wise to share it to my fellow Nairalanders.

Preparing snake especially poisonous ones like Puff Addy required skills else you may end up poisoning your self lol…

Firstly, when hunting for snake like Puff Addy, target the head and avoid the tail from touching u.

Secondly, after a successful hunting, cut off the head and the tails before roasting it. The poisonous venom of Puff Addy is in the head and the tails, if you didn’t cut it off the venom may spill to the body and you may end up getting yourself killed.

Thirdly, it is very pertinent to roast the snake before cutting it open because if it is pregnant the little ones may bite you, roasting it will kill whatever may be inside of it.

Fourthly, remove all the instestines although some people do eat it but it safe to remove it. Aftrr slicing it to your taste, use Maggie,salt,saint leaves, spicity, ginger and add enough pepper to it.

Finally, it is safe to prepare and eat snake if only you have done it before. Don’t just assume you can do it, always seek for help of snake eaters if you cut any or you follow this guidelines I listed above. Snake meat is best when you eat with your family,friends and loved ones. I can’t wait to eat another snake.

