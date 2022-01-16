Checkout The Biggest Rice Pyramids In Africa, Built With 1M Bags Of Rice (Pictures)

The Biggest Rice Pyramids in Africa. Built with 1million Bags of Rice Paddy planted and harvested from states across the country under the Anchor Borrowers Programme ABP.

CBN is matching rice millers with RIFAN to off-take the paddy, mill and supply the Nigerian markets. They have set up machineries to prevent hoarding and ensure the milled rice are sold to Nigerians.

The paddy recovery is an ongoing effort as harvests are never concluded at the same time. Aggregated paddy for the pyramids is a fraction of the recovered paddies and the ones used at the unveiling represents about 25% of the loan amount.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...