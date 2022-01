This is a composite car body made using fibre glass and Resin by university of Jos students.

please drop a word of encouragement for the team.

Some final year students from the University of Jos (UNIJOS) have been lauded for their great innovative abilities as they pull their engineering strengths together to produce a composite motor vehicle, the body of the composite car was made using fibre glass and Resin.

