Chelsea Vs Liverpool Today At 5:30pm

Chelsea have major defensive concerns ahead of Liverpool after Reece James and Andreas Christensen were forced off with injuries against Brighton.

James was substituted after 27 minutes after hurting hamstring in a challenge with Yves Bissouma. The wingback was in such discomfort that he needed to be helped down the tunnel.

Christensen also suffered a knock in the first half, but managed to play on until half time before being replaced by Trevoh Chalobah.

They join Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva on Chelsea’s casualty list, leaving Tuchel short of options on Sunday.

Chalobah could be forced to play in the centre if Christensen does not recover in time, while Malang Sarr could also come in.

James was deployed on the left against Brighton, but his injury means Marcos Alonso is likely to come straight back in.

Better news for Chelsea was the fact that N’Golo Kante was fit enough to make the bench after re-injuring his knee against Aston Villa.

