Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2 – 0 – (Live)

Chelsea’s hopes of maintaining a title challenge this season have evaporated in recent weeks, with the Blues winning just one of their last seven in the Premier League, picking up just three points from their last four matches during a disappointing run.

The Blues fought back to claim a point in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at the start of the month but suffered a damaging 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the league last weekend before being held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are now third in the table, 12 points behind leaders Man City, who have a game in hand, while the European Cup holders are eight points clear of fifth-placed Spurs, who have four matches in hand, so their position in the Champions League spots is far from secure.

Chelsea have already beaten Tottenham twice this month, though, recording a 2-0 victory in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final at Stamford Bridge before winning the reverse match in North London 1-0.

The Blues have also won their last four games against Spurs in all competitions, including a 3-0 success at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in September, while they are unbeaten against the North London club in England’s top flight since November 2018.

