Chief Daddy 2 (Going For Broke) – Reviews And Ratings?

In the spirit of New Year Celebrations, Netflix was thoughtful enough to kick off 2022 with a second part to the highly grossing movie, Chief Daddy 2.

This movie is basically a continuation of Chief Daddy, a movie about a rather large family dealing with their internal conflicts at the death of the family’s Patriarch, a man fondly called ‘Chief Daddy’

Now, at the end of Part 1, there is an introduction of a new character. This character, who, we learn is named Laila at the beginning of Part 2, is played by Rahama Sadau.

Contrary to our collective expectations though, the inclusion of this new character, does not add any sort of depth to the storyline in the part 2.

Now, if you recall, the first part of Chief Daddy, comes to an end with the declaration that contrary to the expectations of the rather greedy members of the Beecroft family, they will not receive their shares of Chief Daddy’s property just because they made nice with each other. In fact, there doesn’t seem to be shares to be redeemed, something about an IPO and a Company takeover, I won’t bore you with the technicalities.

Anyway, the second part begins with Laila, another estranged child of the dedicated philanderer, Chief Daddy, informing the rest of his family, that she will be taking charge of the company, as the rest of them are simply not competent enough.

Where did Laila appear from? We don’t know. How did we get to this scene? We’re still not sure….however, we at least know, that Laila’s mother is named Maryamu, and she does not hold the status of ‘legally married wife to the Chief’. That is all the information we need.

Laila is presented to us as something of the antagonist in this movie, so, ideally, the storyline should focus on her constantly sabotaging the rest of the family and the rest of them trying to overcome her as a team, right?

Wrong. See, for the 1h 35minutes duration of the movie, we only see Laila tap into her antagonist nature a couple of times, and the moments are so fleeting, so sudden even, it neither brings with it any shock or suspense value. It’s just a scene.

As we are introduced to Laila, we are also introduced to a character we assume is her right-hand man at first, Prince Sonny (Uzor Arukwe). I am happy to let you all know that we do not see him betray her trust, we do not see him take advantage of his relationship with sisters Tinu and Teni, who are smitten by him, to supply her any shady information about the Beecroft family. In fact, he might have as well not been introduced alongside her, because there is barely any interaction between them after the first scene.

But far be it that Prince Sonny is the most unnecessary character in this movie, because we are still being haunted by Joro (Nedu Wazobia) and Chuchu (Chigurl), the clueless Event Planners from Chief Daddy 1.

I can go on all day, but let me state my main issues with this movie, beyond what has been mentioned already:

1. One of my main grouse with the Part 1 of Chief Daddy was a lack of story development, especially as regards the romance of Dammy and Adaora, the Part 2 only got worse on that front. Very poor story development. I compared it to a work done by 10 different writers, none of whom consulted each other. They just brought together their individual pieces and made a movie that simply didn’t flow.

2. I would like to thank Dubai and the UAE for always coming through for Nollywood whenever they want to give us a little razzle dazzle so we barely notice a poor plotline, but it simply did not work this time. Dubai was unnecessary, but let us excuse it, based on possible MoUs signed. It was, however, not the only unnecessary part in this movie.

3. This one is special, because it is the second time EbonyLife has done this thing and we must call it out. WHY MUST YOU CARRY OVER A DISPENSABLE CHARACTER FROM PART 1 TO PART 2 OF A MOVIE?

Recall that in The Wedding Party 2, we had to deal with Saka’s character once again at the airport, trying to board a flight he did not book, for a wedding he was not invited to, as if trying to stir up memories of when he crashed the wedding in Part 1. We also had to witness the MC from Wedding Party 1, played by AY, engage in a tussle for MC Supremacy in The Wedding Party 2, even though the second wedding was all the way in Dubai.

Now, in Chief Daddy 2, Joro and Chuchu, both of who planned the memorial party in Chief Daddy 1, have returned as Planners for the wedding of a supposedly rich and affluent superstar footballer, Dammy Baggio (Mawuli Gavor). Why? How? If he is as wealthy as his character is portrayed to be, how realistic is it, that he would put his wedding planning in the hands of these Bend-down-select event planners?

Were they necessary? No. Did they need to be carried over? No. Did they add to story development? No. Did they add to comic value? Not at all. Yet, here we are.

On a positive note, the setting was nice, from Lagos to London and Dubai, lighting was great, sound was awesome, music score was decent. There was heavy usage of Falz The Bahd Guy’s tracks; they may have killed two birds with a stone by using a lead actor’s music, possibly to sort some copyright issues. Very smart move in production. The general acting was decent. The script was as underwhelming as the plotline. No quotable quotes, no witty words. It gave nothing.

To be honest, if you haven’t watched Part 1, good for you. Don’t bother. If you have, and you wish to watch Part 2 either for curiosity or to fulfill all righteousness, make sure you use Free wifi, or someone else’s data. It will hurt less.

Overall Rating: 4.5/10.

Please, if you’ve seen the movie. What are your thoughts and ratings?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...