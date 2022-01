guys you like this?

My friend wanted to chop a girl clean mouth, girl was on to his game, invited him over for dinner fed him and bleeped him silly then blocked him everywhere.

He’s still in disbelief.Loudly crying faceRelieved faceRolling on the floor laughingFace with tears of joyRolling on the floor laughing.

Mehn I’ve been making fun of him since, oga no fit concentrate for work.



https://mobile.twitter.com/ifeomatess/status/1484147461971193859

