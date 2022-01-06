Church Members Beat Up Pastor After He Asked Them To Pay ₦16,000 To Unlock 2022 blessings

Pastor James Mugo, the General Overseer of Wings of Blessings Africa Church, has reportedly landed in hospital after he was allegedly beaten up by members of his church.

According to reports, trouble started on New Year eve service when Mugo, a Kenyan cleric, allegedly demanded for ksh.4200 (approximately 16 thousand naira) from every member of the church to offer prayers to God for them to unlock the new year’s blessings.

The clergy purportedly threatened that failure to pay the money, the members would be cursed not to receive the 2022 blessings.

Angered by the demands of the cleric, there was trade of words which reportedly led the angry members to attack the pastor.

The attack has currently landed Pastor Mugo, in a hospital in Embu, a municipality in Kenya, after sustaining serious injuries.

