Citizens Townhall On The Electoral Bill (Live Thread)

A Town Hall Meeting to discuss key provisions of the Electoral Bill 2021 and their implications for election management, election security, electoral integrity and voter participation as well as legislative and executive action required to conclude the amendment process is ongoing.

On December 21 2021, President Buhari declined assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill which is designed to increase participation in Nigeria’s electoral processes by making it more credible, transparent and inclusive. The signing of this bill into law is critical to increasing citizen participation in democratic processes as well as guarantee the credibility and transparency of our elections, especially as the 2023 General Election approaches.

This Town Hall Meeting discusses the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill and what the National Assembly must do to ensure becomes law as soon as possible.

