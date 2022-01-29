Clark To Back Saraki’s Presidential Ambition If There’s No Southern Consensus

Ijaw National Leader, Edwin Clark, has offered to support the presidential ambition of former Senate President Bukola Saraki if there is no consensus on a southern candidate.

He described Saraki as “the best for Nigeria.”

Clark spoke in Abuja when the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council, headed by its National Chairman, Iyorwuese Hagher, paid him a courtesy call to inform him about the plan of the former Kwara governor to contest the 2023 presidential election.

During the visit, the group spoke on the need for national cohesion through the emergence of a presidential candidate who, over time, has shown character and competence to deliver on national issues.

Clark emphasised the need to present a credible candidate who understands the dynamics in every part of Nigeria, citing the fact that Saraki possessed all the qualities.

Clark, according to The Nation, also noted the sterling performance of Saraki in the 8th Senate, while emphasising that if the Southern part of the country fails to produce a consensus candidate, he would support Saraki’s presidential ambition.

“We have been agitating for the presidency to be zoned to the south. However, if we fail to come up with a consensus candidate in the South, I will have no option but to support Dr. Bukola Saraki,” Clark declared.

https://punchng.com/i-will-back-sarakis-presidential-ambition-if-edwin-clark/?amp

