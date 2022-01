Clem Ohameze Undergoes Successful Spinal Cord Surgery (video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze has undergone a successful spinal cord surgery and is currently recovering.

Recall that the actor who cried out some months ago got financial help from Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin which enabled him to go for surgery.

With the successful surgery, he can now walk well and take more roles in the Nollywood industry.

He thanked Nigerians for coming to his aid when it mattered.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNIkKrq8z9Q

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...