Climate Change Hitting Bayelsa Hard – Governor Diri

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has described the state as one of the most affected by climate change in Nigeria due to the high degree of carbon emissions and environmental degradation.

Diri spoke when he received the report on the state’s participation at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26) held at Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom, from October 31 to November 13, 2021.

Receiving the report from a consultancy firm, Ecologistics Integrated Services, at the Government House, Yenagoa, on Thursday, the governor, in a statement on Friday titled, ‘Bayelsa, centre of climate change effect in Nigeria’, said the world was transiting from oil to cleaner energy, and that all concerned should be part of the process so that the state would not be left behind.

He also called on environmental activists to partner with the government to attract the needed resources for the development of the state.

He explained that Bayelsa participated at COP26 as one of the most affected states by climate change and the conference provided an opportunity to take its challenges to the global platform.

Diri noted that the state was blessed with abundant resources that needed to be harnessed through partnership and collaborations.

He said, “Bayelsa State is one of the most affected by climate change in Nigeria. Bayelsa is at the epicentre in terms of climate change. Our people and environment have been affected. Recently, we had one of the worst oil spills in the world in Nembe community. That explains what people are suffering in the state. For us, that was an opportunity to take our issues to the world.

“Join hands with the state government and see what Bayelsa will make out of this transition in terms of partnership, technical know-how and attracting the finances out there for our state.”

Presenting the report to Diri, the President of Ecologistics Integrated Services, Paul Abolo, said the action of the governor showed the quality of leadership in the state, adding that no state government in Nigeria had engaged in climate action like Bayelsa did.

https://punchng.com/climate-change-hitting-bayelsa-hard-says-diri/?amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...