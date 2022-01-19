Comedian AY And His Wife, Mabel Welcome Second Child After 13 Years (Video)

Comedian AY And His Wife, Mabel Welcome Second Child After 13 Years (Photos, Video)

Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, and his wife Mabel Makun have welcomed their second child, 13 years after having their first child Michelle, IGBERETV reports.

Michelle, their daughter was born in 2008.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday 18th January 2022, he shared a video of himself shopping for his family before he visited his wife and the new baby at the the hospital. He captioned the video;

“Our prayers in the last 13 years has been answered. AYOMIDE thank you for making @realmabelmakun and I, Mummy and Daddy again. Thank you for making Michelle a BIG SISTER. Thanks to everyone who kept us in their prayers and never stopped feeding us with positive vibes.

“ Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

GOD’S TIME IS ALWAYS THE BEST”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CY4jxeoISDw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJxJtMazGsQ

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...