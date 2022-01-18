Comedian Basketmouth’s Wife Laments About Rising Cost Of Food Items In Nigeria (Pix)

Comedian, Basketmouth’s wife, Elsie Okpocha has expressed her concerns over the alarming increase in the prices of food Items In Nigeria, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote;

“Our dear Government, do you want us all to leave this country for you ? ?? It’s unfair how we constantly deal with regular price increment of food stuffs and groceries. It’s getting crazier trying to survive in this country that’s supposed to be the giant of Africa. Abeg naaaaaa, you people should help us and make life in Nigeria livable.”



https://igberetvnews.com/1412454/comedian-basketmouths-wife-laments-rising-cost-food-items-nigeria/

