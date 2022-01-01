Comedian Cute Abiola Acquires Mercedes Benz (Photos)

Popular Nigerian comedian, Abdulgafar Ahmad, popularly known as Cute Abiola buys new Mercedes Benz, Igbere TV reports.

The new whip alert was announced via Instagram on Friday, December 31st by one of his colleagues in the comedy industry, Sirbalocomedy.

“Congratulation blood. More win. This is just the beginning,” Sirbalocomedy captioned the photo on his Instagram page story.

This is coming a few weeks after the Nigerian Navy released him to reunite with his family. On the 14th of November, 2021, Cute Abiola was arrested for violating the Navy Social Media Policy.

After he was arrested, he could not call nor his family can call give as he was detained in a Navy cell to serve one month’s punishment.

