Comedian Woli Arole Welcomes Baby Boy (Photo)

Instagram Comedian and Actor Woli Arole has welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Igbere TV reports.

The 31-year-old shared a photo of himself and the baby on Instagram on Sunday.

“There are some TESTIMONIES you can’t share wearing CLOTHE. God has blessed our family with a bouncing baby boy. Woli Arole d latest Daddy in town. God bless you my WIFE.

“Yemi you’re God’s gift to me. Incase you see me dancing around today or smiling up and down, don’t ask me why oooo I am a DADDY,” he wrote.

Fellow celebrities and fans congratulated him in the comment section of the post.

Woli is married to his wife, Yemi Arole.



https://www.instagram.com/officialarole/p/CYOiB1YNuxg/?utm_medium=copy_link

