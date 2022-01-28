“Comedians Please Stop Supporting Military Abuse With Your Comedy Skit”

I usually frown at jokes or skit of comedians that do videos of soldiers been painted as a god and there by molesting civilians and people just laugh and say it just a joke. My brother and sister it may sound as a joke but it goes a long way because most military men watch this videos and feel like if I oppress the civilian then nobody can help then and also the civilian watching it will also think there are helpless before a military unknowning to him because that video just send an involuntary message to his subconscious. It is high time our comedian start doing jokes of military men been arrest by military police for abusing human right or military people been taken to court for molesting civilians. It is not about carrying of banner and start protesting about human rights but comedian videos can go a long way by enlighten the people without hurting or destroying the peace of the country. Thank you.

