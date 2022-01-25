Comedienne, Taaooma & Her Husband, Abula Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary (Pix)

Comedienne, Taaooma And Husband, Abula Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

Popular Instagram skit-maker, Taaooma and her husband, Abula Greene, have taken to Instagram on Saturday 23rd January 2022, to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, IGBERETV reports

The couple took to social media to share loving photos and videos of themselves as they celebrated their first anniversary as a married couple.

Taking to his Instagram page, the proud husband wrote,

“One year down, forever to go! Got u for life Mrs Greene”.

The comedienne on the other hand wrote,

“One year down, forever to go mi amor ❤️. Happy wedding anniversary”.

Taaooma announced her engagement in October 2020. She officially introduced her man to her fans on her YouTube channel and acknowledged that they got engaged in February 2020. However, many of her fans seemed not to be aware of the blossoming relationship, as they were surprised when the couple announced their marriage anniversary.

A perusal of Taaooma’s page showed she had taken on the filmmaker’s last name, confirming their anniversary.

The posts also show the pair tied the knot on January 23, 2021.

Taaooma became famous through her comedy skits which are tailored to mimic typical Nigerian mothers. She emphasizes the unique manner African mothers respond to the actions of their children with slap as her signature in her skits.

