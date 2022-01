Popular Nigerian singer, 2Face Idibia has reacted to reports claiming the Federal government has budgeted N53.6 billion to fight corruption in the year 2022, IgbereTV reports.

He posted a photo of a newspaper cover on his Instastories and wrote;

”Dem wan borrow/steal money to use take catch people wey been or still dey thief our money.

Chai!!! Comedy Continent”



