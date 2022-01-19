Ahead of the February 26 convention, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied zoning party positions.

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator James Akpanudoedehe, while addressing journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, said the committee has not taken a position on zoning.

He described the report in some sections of the media that various party positions had been zoned as falsehood.

The secretary said, “We are also here to rebuff the fake news going round the social media that we have zoned party offices, we are yet to meet on the issue of zoning.”

However, in a statement signed by Akpanudoedehe at the end of the Party’s 19th regular meeting on Wednesday, he said they considered and adopted the timetable/schedule of activities for the convention.

He said sale of forms to all aspirants vying for national offices would commence on February 14th.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/01/19/convention-apc-denies-zoning-party-positions/

https://twitter.com/OfficialAPCNg/status/1483840178393391114?t=5OXHrvWsSknImYi-Zbxkow&s=19

