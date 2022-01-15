Corper Poses With The Car He Bought With His NYSC Allawee (Photos)

Update from SIGGY .ng

A corp member identified as Kenny Omomeji, shared photos of the car he reportedly bought from his monthly NYSC allowance, Siggy reports.

According to Kenny who was pictured posing with the car, he was able to buy an old model of Mercedes Benz after saving his N33,000 allowance for six months. He also revealed that the car was his first and it reportedly cost N198,000.

Thanks to NYSC, I Just bought my FIRST car!! I saved up my 6month allawe to get this Benz. Congratulations to me



When asked why he didn’t invest the money in something else, Kenny replied;

“Car oppression full my local government nah why me sef get this”.

