Could This Be The Reason For The High Rate Of Ritual Killings In The Country?

There is hardly a week that we don’t get report on Ritual killing.

It looks like almost every Nigerian youth wants to leave the life they see on Instagram.

Some want to leave that life at all cost.

Just as there is hardly a minute that celebrities don’t display wealth on their pages, there is hardly a day we don’t get news of ritual killings.

So, I talked to few people if what young people see on Instagram is responsible for the quest for fast richies, some agreed that Instagram is playing huge negative role in pushing some people into doing the wrong things.

And some said NO, every wealthy person can flunt their wealth as they like cos they worked for it .

Your opinion.

