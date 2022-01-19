Couple Arrested For Invading Their Child’s School With Thugs To Beat Teacher

A couple, Oyedele Nutai Joseph, and his wife, Elizabeth Joseph, has been arrested for unlawfully invading Toyon High school Ere village in Ado Odo area of Ado Odo ota local government, Ogun state with thugs to attack a teacher, Abel Thomas for beating their son, Joshua Joseph.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident said the couple were arrested following a distress call received by the policemen at Ado Odo divisional headquarters, from the school, that parents of one of their students are in the school with thugs and have beaten and injured one of the teachers.

Oyeyemi said; “Upon the distress call, the DPO of Ado Odo division, SP Arowojeun Michael, quickly led his men to the school where the couple were arrested while their other accomplices escaped.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the teacher Abel Thomas, ‘moderately corrected’ an SS3 student of the school by the name Joshua Joseph who then went home to inform his parents that he was beaten by the teacher.

“Having heard from their son, the parents who felt that the teacher has no right to beat their son for any reason mobilized some thugs and stormed the school.

“On getting to the school, they descended heavily on the teacher, beat and injured him. They also damaged the back screen of a Toyota Corolla with registration number LSD 395 FV belonging to another teacher of the school Jolayemi Sunday.”

The PPRO, who said the injured teacher had been taken to the hospital for medical treatment, added that the state commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered that the escaped thugs who accompanied the couple to attack the school should be hunted for and brought to justice.

CP Bankole also directed that the arrested couple should be charged to court without delay.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CY7Cn0BoHJ4/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...