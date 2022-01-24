Court Finds Instsgram Comedian “Degeneral” Sunday Guilty Of Drug Trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency

(NDLEA) had dragged Degeneral and William to

court, Naija News reports.

Instagram comedian, Joshua Sunday aka Degeneral

and one Caleb William, a cinematographer have

been found guilty of drug trafficking.

They were found guilty by Justice Daniel Osiagor of

a Federal High Court in Lagos, but were asked to

go and sin no more.

Recall that the National Drug Law Enforcement

Agency (NDLEA) had dragged Degeneral and

William to court.

Justice Osiagor while passing his ruling stated that

the volume of the substance found on them is

minimal and he would rather convict the defendants and caution them, rather than sentence them.

He convicted the defendants and cautioned them to “go and sin no more”.

The comedian and the cinematographer were

charged with three counts of trafficking Tramadol

and Cannabis Sativa.

Degeneral and William pleaded guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan, after their plea

reviewed the facts of the case and tendered

evidence before the court, through an NDLEA exhibit

keeper, Lucky Oghaifu.

Among the evidence tendered to include statements of the defendants, drug analysis form, certificate of test analysis, request for scientific aid form, packaging of substance form among others.

He urged the court to be guided by the provisions

of Section 356(2) of the Administration of Criminal

Justice Act and convict the defendants based on

their pleas as well as the evidence adduced by the

prosecution.

The defendants, according to the charge were said

to have committed the offence on Jan. 12.

The prosecutor said that they were arrested around

the Lekki area of Lagos for unlawfully dealing in

15g of Cannabis and 14g of tramadol.

He said that the offence contravenes the provision

of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws

of the Federation, 2004.

The Defence Counsel, Lilian Omotunde, urged the

court to consider other options besides sentencing

the defendants because the defendants were still at

their prime and could still be useful to society.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/01/24/comedian-de-general-convicted-of-drug-trafficking/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...