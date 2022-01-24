Court Finds Instsgram Comedian “Degeneral” Sunday Guilty Of Drug Trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency
Instagram comedian, Joshua Sunday aka Degeneral
and one Caleb William, a cinematographer have
been found guilty of drug trafficking.
They were found guilty by Justice Daniel Osiagor of
a Federal High Court in Lagos, but were asked to
go and sin no more.
Recall that the National Drug Law Enforcement
Agency (NDLEA) had dragged Degeneral and
William to court.
Justice Osiagor while passing his ruling stated that
the volume of the substance found on them is
minimal and he would rather convict the defendants and caution them, rather than sentence them.
He convicted the defendants and cautioned them to “go and sin no more”.
The comedian and the cinematographer were
charged with three counts of trafficking Tramadol
and Cannabis Sativa.
Degeneral and William pleaded guilty to the charge.
The prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan, after their plea
reviewed the facts of the case and tendered
evidence before the court, through an NDLEA exhibit
keeper, Lucky Oghaifu.
Among the evidence tendered to include statements of the defendants, drug analysis form, certificate of test analysis, request for scientific aid form, packaging of substance form among others.
He urged the court to be guided by the provisions
of Section 356(2) of the Administration of Criminal
Justice Act and convict the defendants based on
their pleas as well as the evidence adduced by the
prosecution.
The defendants, according to the charge were said
to have committed the offence on Jan. 12.
The prosecutor said that they were arrested around
the Lekki area of Lagos for unlawfully dealing in
15g of Cannabis and 14g of tramadol.
He said that the offence contravenes the provision
of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws
of the Federation, 2004.
The Defence Counsel, Lilian Omotunde, urged the
court to consider other options besides sentencing
the defendants because the defendants were still at
their prime and could still be useful to society.
https://dailypost.ng/2022/01/24/comedian-de-general-convicted-of-drug-trafficking/