Court Remands Hanifa’s Killer, Other Suspects

A magistrate court in Kano on Monday remanded Abdulmalik Tanko, and two other suspects at the Correctional centre over the alleged gruesome murder of a 5-year-old, Hanifa Abubakar.

The Police in Kano had on Monday arraigned the three suspects before Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibir for alleged “Criminal Conspiracy, Kidnapping, Concealing / Keeping in Confinement a Kidnapped Person and Culpable Homicide.”

The 5-year-old was allegedly abducted by her teacher, who demanded N6m, subsequently poisoned her to death, decapitated her body and buried her in a shallow grave in the school compound.

The accused persons were however not represented in the court on Monday by Lawyers, and immediately after the charges were read to them, the court ordered for remand at the Kano Correctional centre.

The case was subsequently adjourned to February 2nd,2022.

