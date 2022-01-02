He was also said to have stationed policemen at the entrance, to ensure the enforcement of his orders.

The outgoing Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, allegedly ordered the arrest of all the security guards at Magodo Brooks Estate, Lagos, on Saturday night after he was delayed at the gate.

Sources said Mr Odumosu visited the estate for a party hosted by an aide of the Federal Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, but he was delayed during the Checking-in process.

The police commissioner subsequently arrested the guards and shut down the gate, making it impossible for residents to go in and out of the estate.

He was also said to have stationed policemen at the entrance, to ensure the enforcement of his orders.

Photos seen by Peoples Gazette also saw a stroke patient being assisted into the estate due to a power show by the outgoing police commissioner.

Both Mr Odumosu and the police spokesperson in the state, Adekunle Ajisebutu, ignored separate requests seeking comments on the matter.

Mr Odumosu was last week promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.



https://gazettengr.com/cp-odumosu-locks-down-lagos-estate-arrests-security-guards-for-delaying-him/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...