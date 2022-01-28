Cristiano Ronaldo Confesses Georgina Rodriguez Wedding Could Happen In A Month

Cristiano Ronaldo has said his wedding to long-term girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez could be as close as a month away and he is “1000 per cent” certain it will happen.

Stunning Spaniard Georgina, 28 yesterday, confesses in a new Netflix show about her rags-to-riches life that she wants to tie the knot with her football star boyfriend and will say ‘yes’ when he asks for her hand in marriage.

The Manchester United striker told Piers Morgan in a 2019 interview they would be man and wife “one day” and admitted it was his mum’s dream.

But in Netflix docu-series ‘I Am Georgina’ the 36-year-old dad-of-four went one step further and revealed they could be just weeks away from the altar after dating for more than five years and confirming they are preparing to expand their family with the arrival of twins expected in April.

Cristiano, who yesterday spent thousands to gift Georgina the ultimate birthday present with a laser show on the facade of the famous Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai where they are holidaying, said after his girlfriend joked with pals about a wedding: “I always tell Georgina that when we get that click, like everything with our life and she knows what I’m talking about.

“It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or in a month. I’m 1000 per cent sure it will happen.”

The footballer’s wedding revelation came as Georgina said they were planning to live in Portugal after Cristiano retires and the striker admitted he feels “free as a bird” when he is in his homeland and “less observed” that in other places around Europe.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is having a new mansion built on a large plot of land in Quinta da Marinha on the so-called Portuguese Riviera, half an hour from Lisbon Airport and ten minutes from the centre of the coastal town of Cascais.

Portuguese press have claimed Ronaldo is planning to use it as a family home, although his £43m property empire includes two luxury Lisbon apartments including a £6.5m penthouse and a seven-storey apartment block overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in the Madeiran capital Funchal where his mum and brother live.

Georgina, who has made several trips to Portugal with her partner since they started dating in 2016 after he walked into the Gucci store in Madrid where she worked, said: “Everyone’s so considerate with us in Portugal even though it’s Cristiano’s homeland.

“You walk down the street and everyone’s keeping their distance.

“It’s a comfortable place to spend summer. In the future we’ll probably live in Portugal.”

Cristiano, who ensures the well-being of Georgina and his children with two Portuguese bodyguards who shadow them everywhere in the Netflix show, added in one of his interviews in Lisbon for the six-parter which premiered yesterday: “Sometimes it’s the little things.

“I live in an apartment nearby. The other day I went out for a coffee just six metres away from my house with two friends.

“I was talking to them and I said: ‘S##t, I feel f##king great here. They were like, ‘What’s wrong with you, are you out of your mind!

“I felt great because it was a very ordinary place. I felt free as a bird, you know.

“Someone came by and said ‘morning’ and stuff but I didn’t feel overwhelmed by everyone watching me, so there I was, having a good time. Even the sun was shining.

“My friends said to me, ‘This is really normal’ and I told them, ‘Yeah, it is for you, but not for me.”

