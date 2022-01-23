Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool 1 – 2 – (Live)

Mark Lawrenson believes Liverpool FC will drop more points in the title race on Sunday when the League Cup finalists make the trip to Crystal Palace.

The Reds secured their place in the League Cup final at Wembley on Thursday night thanks to a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the second leg of their semi-final at The Emirates

Diogo Jota scored either side of half-time to help Jurgen Klopp’s side reach their final League Cup final since the German head coach’s first season in charge.

Liverpool FC returned to winning ways in the Premier League last weekend thanks to a 3-0 victory over Brentford thanks to goals from Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino.

The Merseyside outfit have only managed to win one of their last four Premier League games to lose a lot of ground on current leaders Manchester City.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...