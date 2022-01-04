CSO To Governor Uzodinma Allegedly Arrested For ‘Illegal Abduction Of Uche Nwosu

The Chief Personal Security Officer to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, SP Adamu Shaba has been arrested and is currently in custody.

He was said to have spearheaded the illegal arrest and abduction of former AA Governorship candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu.

Nwosu, son-in-law to Sen. Rochas Okorocha representing Imo West was last Sunday arrested during the outing service of his mother who was recently laid to rest.

His arrest at Saint Peters Anglican Church, Nkwere during service has since attracted condemnation with some describing it as desecration of God’s house.

He was said to have been handcuffed and treated like a criminal before he was transported from Imo to Enugu and later Abuja on a hired private jet.



source: https://e-newsdesk.com/cso-to-gov-hope-uzodinma-allegedly-arrested-for-illegal-abduction-of-uche-nwosu/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...