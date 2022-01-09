Cubana Chief Priest Paid 7 Rainmakers For Heavy Downpour At His Club (Photos)

Celebrity Bar Man and Club Owner, Cubana Chief Priest Shared A Video on his Instagram page of Heavy Downpour in his New Club in Delta State.
Chief Priest Claimed he paid 7 powerful rain makers for rains to wash down the dust in his new club.

Paid 7 Rain Makers To Send Down Some Heavy Rain So I Can Clean @_deangels Saturdays Are For Clean� Up, F**k It Dust Don Too Much. Dem No Dey Call Me ChiefPriest For Mouth If I Want It I Get It

