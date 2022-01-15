Cubana Chief Priest Shows Off His Appointment Letter As Special Adviser (Photo)

Cubana Chief Priest Shows Off His Appointment Letter As Special Adviser To Imo State Governor

A Nigerian businessman, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest has shown off the appointment letter issued to him by the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, WonderTV Media reports.

Cubana Chief Priest was on 14th January, 2022 issued a letter of appointment by the state governor of Imo State as the Special Adviser to the governor on Social Media Influence & Social Events Management.

Posing with the appointment letter, he wrote:

“Just Picked Up My Letter Of Appointment As Special Adviser To His Excellency @he_hopeuzodimma On Social Media Influence & Social Events Management. I Have An Instruction From His Excellency @he_hopeuzodimma To Make Over 1,000 IMO Youths Get Super Successful Like Me From The Almighty Social Media Which Made Me In Just One Year, It’s So Easy For Me To Do And I Will Do Just That Through Christ Who Strengthens Me Amen�. May God Give Me The Grace, Wisdom, Energy & Guts To Tell His Excellency The Unfiltered Truth He Needs To Hear� At All Times Amen� cc @rthonamarachi Deputy Speaker IMHA”

