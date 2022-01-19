Cubana Chiefpriest Shows Off The Inside Of His Exotic Mansion (Video)

Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has ignored accusations leveled against him by a friend to flaunt the inside of his exotic crib.

Posting a new post today, he wrote:

“Setting Up My F**kin Bar� !!!! My Crib 90% Ready, Next Week We Super Lit�

It’s My Baby’s @_deangels Birthday�”

The celebrity barman was accused of owing N700,000 since two years ago and refused to pay.

The friend he owes called him out for refusing to respond to his DM.

