Customs Intercepts 30,000 Litres Of PMS In Lagos, Way To Benin Republic

The Seme command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday said it intercepted 30,150 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol at the verge of being smuggled into neighbouring Benin Republic.

The command’s public relations officer, Hussaini Abdullahi in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, said the interception was in continuation of the command’s efforts to suppress smuggling of petroleum products out of the country.

Abdullahi, however, said the smuggled petroleum products were intercepted along the creeks within Seme and Badagry.

He said, “In continuation of our efforts to suppress smuggling of petroleum products within nooks and crannies of the command, officers and men of the Seme area command on a routine patrol along the creeks within Seme and Badagry intercepted another large quantity of petroleum products in sacks.

According to him, the arrest was made on Wednesday 12th January, 2022, adding that after successful evacuation of the said item to the Command premises where examination was conducted, 1005 jerry cans of petroleum products equivalent to 30,150 litres were discovered with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N6.974 million.

He, however, said the Customs Area Controller of the command, Compt. Bello Jibo commended the doggedness of the officers who intercepted the petroleum products.

The customs area controller, Bello Mohammed Jibo while showcasing the seizure commended the doggedness, patriotism, dedication and high level of professionalism exhibited by his men.

The new Land Cruiser patrol vehicles (Buffalo) provided by the management of the NCS have aided the operation of the command because before now, some of the creeks and beaches are not accessible but now with the aid of these Buffalo vehicles we are able to access everywhere.

https://leadership.ng/customs-intercepts-30000-litres-of-pms-in-lagos/

