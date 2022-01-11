Dancer Kaffy Opens Up On Divorce From Husband, Joseph Ameh (Video)

Choreographer Kaffy has opened up on her divorce from her husband, music director and drummer, Joseph Ameh.

Taking to Instagram, she spoke about her marriage and the reasons why they had decided to walk away from the union.

Real name Kafayat Shafau, Kaffy in a video uploaded to Instagram, said, “I have always wanted to see my ex be the best version of himself and even breaking up the marriage was also to see that we both grew into what we really are supposed to be.

Marriage is supposed to be an alignment of destinies driving towards a place that God wants us to be, and mine really did not work out that way.”

“Rather than looking at somebody as a problem, you could be the problem of that person. Being an enabler of someone not being able to do what they are supposed to do can also be that you are not supposed to be in that space.”

“So, there was a lot to learn, and there is still a lot more to learn. I want to express that and motivate you to understand that life is not all about reaction to the world; it is not about reacting to what want you to say or what the world wants to hear; what the world wants you to be or what the world wants you to wear; what the world wants you to look like or get married,” she continued.

In her video caption, she wrote, “Separation isn’t the end of life for both parties involved. In fact, if you both are honest about why you have to go apart, you will realize how much better life can be.”

“Some people make it back; some don’t. What is ultimate is the outcome borne out of love!”

The duo got married on June 2, 2012, and they have two children together. Last year, news of the couple’s rumoured split had hit social media.



