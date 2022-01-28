Dangote Refinery ”A Threat To Ghana’s Oil Industry” Kwaku Boateng

The government and people of Ghana are freaking out over the gigantic, world-class, game-changing Dangote Refinery roaring into life this year, and set to position Nigeria as the Number 1 industrial powerhouse of West Africa, and the foremost producer and exporter of refined crude oil, and the Number 1 manufacturer of petroleum products in Africa, set to supply the entire continent and beyond.

The Ghanaian minister from that country’s Petroleum Commission, says his country is very jittery about how Nigeria will halt the growth of the fledgling Ghana oil industry, monopolising the entire African market, with the gigantic 15 billion dollar facility – the largest single train oil refinery in the world.

He called for special arrangements to be made to prevent the crowding out of smaller oil industries across the West African sub-region, to maintain regional competitiveness in industrial development.

The Dangote complex in Lagos also includes the largest fertilizer plant in Africa, as well as the largest urea manufacturing facility on Earth, further compounding the Ghanaian minister’s problems.

See video for full interview.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnQv2d_iuGc&ab_channel=AriseNews

