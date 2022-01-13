Dangote Refinery Will Boost Growth Of Downstream Sector In 2022 – CPPE, Others (Pics)

CPPE, Others Affirm That Dangote Refinery Will Boost Growth Of Downstream Sector In 2022

Dangote petroleum refinery has entered its final stage of construction as seen from photos shared online, IGBERETV reports.

The refinery is expected to save Nigeria loads of dollars used in importing fuel.

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), an economic advocacy group, has identified Dangote Petroleum Refinery as one of the key expected drivers of growth that would impact positively on the downstream sector of the Nigerian economy in 2022.

Also, Financial Derivatives Company Limited, a financial institution, in its recent Economic Report for 2022, expressed a firm belief that Dangote Refinery would boost the growth of the downstream sector of the economy and enhance petroleum products distribution across Africa.



https://www.facebook.com/141101782588162/posts/5038606402837651/

https://igberetvnews.com/1412121/cppe-others-affirm-dangote-refinery-will-boost-growth-downstream-sector-2022/

