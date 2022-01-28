David Ibiyeomie Curses Yahoo Boys “You’ll Get Accident”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gV3H3bPuBok

The founder of Salvation Ministry, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has cursed internet fraudsters popularly called ‘Yahoo boys.’

Ibiyeomie, who was preaching in his church recently, said Yahoo boys would get into an accident with a car because their activities have led to the death of some persons who they have scammed off all their retirement benefits.

He also laid curses on police officers who released arrested Yahoo boys after collecting bribes from them.

The clergyman said: “Let me tell you, these Yahoo boys. Stop! I am a man of God. You kill people everyday. When you ‘Yahoo’ somebody, it is stealing. Don’t quote it anyhow. It is stealing. Most people, all their retirement benefits, you take it and people die. I curse you in the name of Jesus.

“It is a demonic, satanic way of getting money. Which kind of money is that? You are a thief. No matter how you colorize it, you are a thief. You love stealing! I curse the root of it. Do you know how many people you have killed? “Scam kills people. Some people, the whole of their retirement benefit..You scam them and say you are buying a car. What nonsense? You will get accident with that car!”

He added, ”And to the police, all the Yahoo boys, jail them, arrest them. If you take bribes from Yahoo boys, that money will kill you! That blood money that you take will kill you. You know why? They stole from somebody who died. You now collect money and release them. You and your family die with it. Police stop taking that kind of money.”

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of 60 suspected Yahoo boys in Ogun.

They were nabbed at a ceremony at the Conference Hotel in Abeokuta, the state capital.



