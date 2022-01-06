Davido Acquires A New House On Banana Island, Lagos

Multiple award-winning artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is currently in a cheerful mood as he officially ‘opens’ his new house in the Banana Island area of Lagos, Igbere TV reports.

The excited singer took to his Twitter page on Thursday to share the good news as he declared that the new year would be full of blessings.

He tweeted, “I open my new house today! 2022 all blessings. Amen!” (sic)

Sharing the screenshot of his tweet on his Instagram page, the self-acclaimed Omo Baba Olowo (child of a rich man) revealed that the house was located at Banana Island.



https://instagram.com/stories/davido/2745137799205338926?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

