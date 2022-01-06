Davido Buys Bracelets From Hawkers By The Beachside In Ghana (Video, Pix)

Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut shared a video of Davido supporting Ghanaian business on his Instagram page Davido was captured patronizing some hawkers by the beachside in Ghana where he has been on vacation for some days Social media users joined Ednut in calling on Shatta Wale to come and see how Nigerians are supporting Ghanaians

Controversial blogger Tunde Ednut recently got people talking on social media after sharing a video of singer Davido on his Instagram page. In the 37-seconds clip, Davido who is currently on vacation in Ghana was seen patronizing some hawkers who were going about their businesses on the beach.

Sharing the video online, Ednut used the opportunity to throw a jab at Shatta Wale. He wrote

Later Shatta Wale will say Nigerians no dey show love. How many bracelets and chains DAVIDO buy now now to support Ghana? Count it.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E31S2kgmaYU

