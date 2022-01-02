Davido Celebrates New Year With His 2 Baby Mamas, Their Kids, Jamjam & Tiwa Savage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-lPRGMlsn4
Davido celebrates the New Year with his 2 babymamas, Amanda and Sophia, their kids, Jamjam and Tiwa Savage in Ghana.
Davido was enjoying his time with his kids and baby Mamas playing and having fun with them.
Imada was confused about the maternity of Davido’s second daughter Hailey and decided to question her mom about it.
https://instagram.com/stories/davido/2741837975261358830?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet
https://instagram.com/stories/thesophiamomodu/2741785261038342076?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet