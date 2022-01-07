Davido Gets Scared By A Pangolin Placed On His Arm (Photo, Video)

Nigerian singer, Davido was scared after a pangolin was placed on his arm, IgbereTV reports.

Davido was at a public event when animal handlers put a pangolin on his arm.

As the animal started climbing towards his shoulder, Davido began moving away from the animal, until the animal was taken off him.

Child comedian, Emmanuella, is seen behind Davido, laughing at the singer’s action.

