Davido GIves Isreal DMW A Knock On The Head (Video)

Nigerians React After Davido Gave Isreal DMW A Resounding Knock On The Head (Video)

Nigerian singer and music label executive, Davido elicited reactions from Nigerians after a video of him giving his logistic manager, Isreal DMW, a resounding knock on the head, was shared online, IGBERETV reports.

The viral video made its way online the same time Isreal claimed he is the initiator of the settlement between his boss and singer, Wizkid after years of animosity with the other.

In a video, Davido is seen at an event with Isreal where at first glance, they seem to be having a normal conversation but after the singer planted a heavy knock on Isreal’s head, it appears there was something else going on.

Israel is seen rubbing his head in pain, while Davido continued talking to him.

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dGgeClhsOY

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZFsBp7p7wA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...